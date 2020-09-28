Marri hands over Kalyana Lakshmi cheques

By | Published: 11:45 pm

Hyderabad: TRS Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency in-charge Marri Rajashekhar Reddy, along with Secunderabad Cantonment MLA G Sayyanna, handed over Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to beneficiaries at a programme here on Monday.

Reddy said the State government, under the scheme, was extending financial aid to low- and middle-income families to perform the marriage of their daughters.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had been striving for all-round development of the State, said Reddy. Welfare programmes like KCR Kits and Kalyana Lakshmi among others and the extension of education aid would go a long way in the welfare of women in the State, he said. Sayanna and others spoke on the occasion.

