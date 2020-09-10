Marri Rajashekar Reddy pays tributes to Ailamma

By | Published: 11:54 pm

Hyderabad: TRS Malakgiri Parliamentary constituency incharge Marri Rajashekar Reddy paid rich tributes to Chakali Ailamma, the revolutionary leader during the Telangana rebellion, here on Thursday.

On this occasion, Reddy said that Ailamma stood as an inspiration to many and remained as one of the great personalities in Telangana history.

