Marri Rajashekhar assures help to scribes from Uppal

By | Published: 11:56 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency in-charge Marri Rajashekhar Reddy on Monday assured a group of journalists to take-up the issue of allotment of land to them with concerned authorities.

Senior journalists from Uppal region including Venkat Ramireddy, Srinivas and other senior party workers from Malkajgiri constituency met Marri Rajashekhar Reddy on Monday to seek his intervention over allotment of land to the scribes, which has been pending for a long time.

Before Statehood, the then State government of Andhra Pradesh had allotted land to nearly 45 journalists in Hyderabad. However, after the formation of the separate State, due to technical difficulties and other reasons, the allotment of land to the journalists was delayed.

The group of journalists who were yet to receive the allotted land met Rajashekhar Reddy and sought his intervention. Responding to the requests, the senior TRS party leader from Malkajgiri assured them to take up their cause with concerned officials.

