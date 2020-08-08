Marri seeks driving and research institute in Medchal district

By | Published: 9:24 pm

Hyderabad: Marri Rajashekar Reddy, TRS Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency in-charge, on Saturday met Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and requested him to establish Institute of Driving & Research (IDTR) and Regional Driver Training Centre (RDTC) in Medchal-Malkajigiri district.

Reddy said the institute would help upskill the drivers of heavy and light motor vehicles in improving road safety. “The Transport Minister has responded positively to the request,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .