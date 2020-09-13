Marri takes up AOC road closure issue with KTR

MAUD Minister responded positively and assured to address the long-pending issues of Cantonment residents

By | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: TRS Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency in-charge Marri Rajasekhar Reddy along with Secunderabad Cantonment Board members and officials met Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao and appealed him to address the problems faced by residents including the AOC road closure.

The MAUD Minister responded positively and assured to address the long-pending issues of Cantonment residents, a press release said.

Earlier, Reddy along with Cantonment Board members showered milk on the portrait of K Chandrashekhar Rao for introducing the new Revenue Bill. No other State in the country has come up with such revolutionary revenue bill and Telangana is setting an example to others, he said.

Abolishing VRO system and introduction of Dharani website are significant steps in extending transparent, accountability and faster services to people, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .