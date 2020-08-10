Marri urges Keshava Rao to help HMT workers

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: TRS Malkajgiri Parliamentary Incharge Marri Rajashekar Reddy has appealed to the TRS senior leader Keshava Rao to come to the rescue of workers in HMT Machine Tools Limited, Praga Unit.

Notices have been served to the workers of the unit who were rendering services for several years. Reddy expressed pain over shifting Praga unit to other place which is running with 100 workers.

On this occasion, Rao assured that all measures would be taken to ensure that no worker will suffer in the State.

