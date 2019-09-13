Marriage rejection drives constable to quit job in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: Siddanthi Prathap, the police constable from Charminar who submitted his resignation claiming his job had become an obstacle and led to the rejection of a marriage proposal, said he may change his decision provided he gets a promotion.

The 29-year-old constable, attending his duties still and on a bandobast duty at Charminar for the Ganesh idol immersion on Thursday said, “The main concern for me like many other policemen is that there is a delay in promotions in our department. It is either delayed or not given at all till retirement.” The senior officials were yet to respond to his resignation. Hence, he was still continuing in duty.

“My superiors are yet to respond on it. They are busy with the security arrangements for idol immersion. I am expecting a call from them once it passes off peacefully,” Pratap said adding that he will for sure change his decision and continue to work, if promoted.

Pratap had submitted his resignation on September 7. In the letter addressed to Hyderabad Police Commissioner and submitted at the Police Headquarters, Prathap said he was depressed about his job as many prospective suitors had turned him down because of the nature of his job, especially the long working hours and the slow career growth. Pratap, joined the force in 2014. “I completed my graduation in engineering, and with high interest in the Police Department, I joined the service and am performing my duties with utmost appreciation by the higher officer,” he wrote in his resignation letter.

He claimed that recently a woman rejected his marriage proposal because of his unscheduled working hours. He further pointed out that while senior police officers get faster promotions and other benefits, the career prospects for constables were dim. “I have been observing my senior constables who retired from service as constables after serving for 30 to 40 years without any promotions in the job. Senior officers get promotions and other benefits,” he said.

