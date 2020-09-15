Marriage schemes fetching great relief: Sirpur MLA Konappa

Konappa said the government was striking a balance between developmental programmes and welfare schemes.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was giving top priority for the welfare of weaker sections. He handed over cheques to 246 beneficiaries of Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak schemes in Kaghaznagar on Tuesday. A few more beneficiaries were given the cheques in their respective mandals.

Speaking on the occasion, Konappa said the government was striking a balance between developmental programmes and welfare schemes. Chandrashekhar Rao had introduced many schemes for bringing cheer to the financially challenged communities, he said, citing schemes such as Aasara Pensions, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and Kalyana Laxmi.

The legislator further stated that the marriage schemes were bringing smiles on the faces of parents from economically weaker backgrounds. The parents were in the past forced to borrow at exorbitant interest rates for performing the wedding of their daughters, he added.

Zilla Parishad Vice-Chairperson K Krishna Rao, Kaghaznagar Municipal Chairperson Saddam Hussain and others were present.

