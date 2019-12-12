Married woman, boyfriend end life in Siddipet

By | Published: 10:35 pm

Siddipet: A married woman and her boyfriend committed suicide by consuming pesticide at Veerannapet of Cheriyal mandal in Siddipet district. The duo, who went missing from the village on December 10, was found dead in an agriculture field on the outskirts of the village.

The woman’s husband lodged a missing case with the Cheriyal Police on Wednesday. The victims were Ponnaboina Ashwini, wife of Ponnaboina Prabhakar, and Ponnaboina Ramakrishna (22), a resident of the same village. As Ashwini went missing since Tuesday, Prabhakar, an auto driver, lodged a complaint.

According to locals, Prabhakar married Ashwini, a resident of Kutikal village of Maddur mandal, in 2012. However, the couple had no children. The woman reportedly started moving closely with Ramakrishna. Since they were carrying their Aadhaar cards and other identity cards, it appeared that the duo made a bid to elope and get married. However, they have returned and ended life on the outskirts of the village.

