Married woman found dead in Hyderabad

The family members of the woman told the police that the husband, Ramesh was harassing the victim, Pratyusha for additional dowry

By | Published: 10:26 pm

Hyderabad: A housewife died under suspicious circumstances at Malkajgiri on Friday night.

K Pratyusha (20) was married to Ramesh two years ago and the couple was living at Malkajgiri. On Friday night, the woman, according to Ramesh, hanged herself to the ceiling fan in a room at their house.

The family members of the woman told the police that Ramesh was harassing Pratyusha for additional dowry. The police booked a case and are investigating.

The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for post mortem examination.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .