Marriott plans expansion in Hyderabad

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:25 pm

Hyderabad: Marriott International, a multinational diversified hospitality company that manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related facilities for stay, is expanding its footprint in Hyderabad.

While Westin will add another 168-room property, which will be ready by June 2020, Le Meridian is opening a property at Gachibowli. Marriot, which owns brands such as Marriott, Sheraton, Le Meridian, Westin, Courtyard Hotels, Fairfield Inn & Suites, and Marriott Executive Apartments, is looking to have room strength of 1,768 in Hyderabad.

According to Parag Sawhaney, general manager of Westin, the property will be ready by June 2020. The other property, Le Meridian at Gachibowli, will be inaugurated on November 18 and it will have 281 rooms. “We have 120 hotels in India currently. In the next couple of years, we would like to add 26 more in South Asian markets and have 7,000 properties all over the world,” Sudeep Sharma, general manager of Hyderabad Marriott & Courtyard, said.

With a special focus on weddings, the brand believes that there is a huge market in South Asia and hence came up with the concept of Shaadi by Marriott. Speaking about the concept, Shibani Malhotra of Marriott Executive Apartments said, “It is a specially created innovative concept with the intent to craft unique and personalised wedding experiences, that come alive with great food, fabulous venues, exquisite décor and above all, unparalleled service. This concept is being introduced for the first time in Telugu States”.

The Marriott Hyderabad located at Lowertank Bund alone clocked 250 plus weddings/wedding-related activities in the last 12 months and next calendar year it is aiming to reach 300 marriages. All the six properties in the city put together performed 500 marriages in the last one year. Sharma further said Marriott is the only hotel company in India to host 3,500 plus marriages across 120 plus hotels in the country in the last one year.

