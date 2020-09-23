Mars Rover will use x-rays to hunt fossils

On our planet, distinctively warped rocks called stromatolites were made from ancient layers of bacteria, and they are just one example of fossilised ancient life that scientists will be looking for

Washington: NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover has a challenging road ahead: after having to make it through the harrowing entry, descent, and landing phase of the mission on February 18, 2021, it will begin searching for traces of microscopic life from billions of years back. That’s why it’s packing PIXL, a precision X-ray device powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

Short for Planetary Instrument for X-ray Lithochemistry, PIXL is a lunchbox-size instrument located on the end of Perseverance’s 7-foot-long (2-meter-long) robotic arm. The rover’s most important samples will be collected by a coring drill on the end of the arm, then stashed in metal tubes that Perseverance will deposit on the surface for return to Earth by a future mission.

One major way PIXL differs from its predecessors is in its ability to scan rock using a powerful, finely-focused X-ray beam to discover where — and in what quantity — chemicals are distributed across the surface. Rock textures will be an essential clue when deciding which samples are worth returning to Earth. On our planet, distinctively warped rocks called stromatolites were made from ancient layers of bacteria, and they are just one example of fossilised ancient life that scientists will be looking for.