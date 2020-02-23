Marshal music inspires armed forces: Venkaiah Naidu

By | Published: 9:31 pm

Hyderabad: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu presented overall championship trophy at the 20th All India Police Band Competition to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Railway Sports Complex, Secunderabad on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Naidu stated that music brings out the best in a person and arouses courage and valour in the armed forces. “Police bands and marshal music inspires the forces, invokes patriotism and commitment towards protection of the nation,” he said

All the police forces in the country have pious responsibility to live up to the expectations of the people as a friend in need with honest services, Naidu said adding that police forces need to undergo reforms and perform to transform the society

Naidu also presented 20th All India Police Band Championship winner trophy in Brass Band Category to CRPF, Pipe Band trophy to Maharashtra Police. Earlier, He released a Coffee Table Book consisting evolution and performance of Railway Protection Force.

Arun Kumar, Director General, Railway Protection Force said events like All India Police Band Championship competitions improve the co-operation between all armed and para military forces. He also stated that RPF is hosting these competitions for the third time at national level.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, B.B. Singh, Additional General Manager, G.M. Eswara Rao, Principal Chief Security Commissioner and other officials of SCR were present on the occasion.

