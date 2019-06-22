Martial arts with a side of ethics

By | Published: 12:52 am 4:39 pm

A group of people from mixed age groups are busy doing T’ai Chi in the wee hours guided by their instructor N Babu Rao at the YMCA grounds in Secunderabad. Like a well-oiled machine, the group performs a series of movements for some time and then disperses. A couple of months later, the group will change and new people will join to learn T’ai Chi. Only the most dedicated will return again to continue doing it. Babu Rao explains that the step-by-step process is much more effective than other forms of exercise.

“Yoga has its benefits but it takes time to reach a certain level. T’ai Chi has specific exercises that anyone can do. It has three elements beginning with the physical exercise which creates energy, and prepares the person for the rest of the process which involves breathing in a manner that triggers the internal organs concluding with meditation that brings back the body to the state it began in,” says Babu Rao, a lifelong martial artist who has been teaching T’ai Chi for many years now.

Babu Rao’s introduction to martial arts began in 1988. He learnt everything there is to do with Karate, trained in katas (sparring) and became a black belt in 1995. It was around this time, that he met his guru and grand master Galla Prakash Rao of Niskin Monks Kung Fu Academy who trained him in Kung Fu and the more specialised Eagle, Snake, Monkey, Leopard, Tiger and Dragon styles. Armed with a black belt in Kung Fu and adept in using weapons like the 3ft, 6ft & 9ft Stick, Knife, Dagger, Double Moon, Sun & Moon, Tomfa, long Chuk’s Knife, he began to teach those in schools and defense forces like the Vijaywada Police Department, Railway Athletes, and Army 125TA Battalion. While his full-time profession is in the railways, a large part of his time is also spent training the underprivileged that show a propensity for the martial arts. Babu Rao along with Prasad Rao also helps them participate in championships free of cost.

“When I teach students, it’s not just training them in the postures. I try to make them understand the importance of courage, justice, generosity, politeness, honor, honesty, and loyalty. You can’t be a great fighter unless you have a solid backing in these values. I tell them use their fists only as a last resort, always find another way to retaliate,” explains Babu Rao. In his classes, he sweats just as hard as his students. He believes each class is not just about training for fitness or self-defense, but about training for life. “If it’s growth as an individual you are after, martial arts is a gateway to achieve that goal. You can’t do that without discipline and hard work,” adds Babu Rao who has garnered many gold medals in State level championships in Katas and helped organise district level championships across the two States of Telangana and AP. He is currently busy training his son in Kung Fu along with imparting individual lessons.