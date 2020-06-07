Martin Kemp’s dog is more spoilt than his kids

By | Published: 11:20 am

Los Angeles: Actor Martin Kemp is a huge dog lover, and he treats his pet Popsy like his own children. In an interview to Woman & Home magazine, the “Top Dog ” actor admitted that his pet pooch Popsy is the apple of his eye, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“My dog — a toy poodle called Popsy. If you ask me outside of my family where my heart is, it’s with her. She’s more spoilt than Roman and Harley,” he shared.

The 58-year-old actor and singer has daughter Harley, 30 and son Roman, 27, with his wife Shirlie. Martin also spoke about his relationship with Shirlie.

“You have to look after your friendship as much as you look after it with your best friends. But having time away from each other is also important.”If I go away for a weekend and come back to Shirlie, the rest of the week is really special,” he added.