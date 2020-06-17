Martyred Telangana colonel’s family reaches Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:08 pm 1:28 pm

Hyderabad: Martyred Colonel B. Santosh Babu’s family reached the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad here from New Delhi on Wednesday morning.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar along with Shamshabad DCP N.Prakash Reddy and other police officers received the bereaved family members of the colonel.

Sajjanar, conveying his condolences to the officer’s family, said arrangements were made by the authorities concerned for the family to travel to Suryapet district, where Santosh Babu’s final rites would be performed.

The mortal remains of the colonel are expected to arrive at the Air Force Station in Hakimpet by 4 pm on Wednesday and will be taken to Suryapet by road, officials said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .