Marut deploying drones to spray disinfectants across Telangana

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Marut Drones is deploying its drones for spraying disinfectants in public areas across Telangana to contain Covid-19 spread. The company had earlier developed customised drones for anti-mosquito operations on lakes and nalas and the same is now being extended for disinfectant operations in public places, where there is high possibility of virus existence.

All the States in India are mandatorily disinfecting contaminated areas to prevent the spread of the virus. However, the transmission of the virus is so rapid that these efforts by the government might not be enough to stop it from spreading. With zero human contact and quick action, drones can stand out to be the potential game changers in the fight against Covid-19.

Prem Kumar Vislawath, founder and CEO, Marut Drones, told Telangana Today, “We have so far sprayed disinfectants in eight districts of Telangana including Karimnagar, Warangal, Nizamabad, Nalgonda and Sangareddy. We have disinfected 1,700-km area with 9,800 litres of chemical, spanning across these districts. We are currently carrying out the activity in Bheemgal and Miryalaguda. We have 15 drones and 18 drone pilots. Our drones have helped to attack Covid-19 spread five times faster than the human methods.”

The drones have the capacity to carry up to 10 litres of disinfectants, cover about 20 kilometres and spray 200 litres a day.

On the advantages of deploying drones, he said, “Drones not only reduce the need for manpower but also speed up the process of delivery at a remarkable rate. Drones could be the best solution to spray disinfectants and reduce infections, monitor people movement for crowd control, emergency delivery of medicines to those quarantined and elders. The contactless, fast paced operations will strengthen anti-Covid-19 efforts of the government. Medical experts from all over the world are stressing on the practice of social distancing, cleanliness and hygiene as a way to tackle the high transmission rate of this virus. The frontline workers such as the doctors, nurses, paramedics and the sanitation workers are at the highest risk of contamination. We want to address these risks in our own way.”

Marut Drones has also received requests from 12 States including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Puducherry, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha for Covid related sanitisation, monitoring of crowds and use of loudspeaker to disseminate official communication.

