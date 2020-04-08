Marut Drones chosen for accelerator programme

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Marut Drones has been chosen for the first cohort of AISEA Acceleration Programme conducted by the Action for India i-TIC Foundation Social Entrepreneurship Accelerator (AISEA), a joint initiative of Action for India (AFI) and i-TIC Foundation of IIT Hyderabad to support tech-enabled social enterprises working in the healthcare, agriculture and education domains.

The accelerator programme attracted 120 applications from across India and after an extensive review of the top 30 social enterprises and online interviews, Marut Drones has been selected in the healthtech space besides 15 other companies across healthtech, agritech and edutech segments.

Marut Drones founder and CEO Prem Kumar Vislawath, told Telangana Today, “Whether it is solving a problem in our backyards like dealing with mosquitoes, or fighting a global pandemic, we’re always pushing the boundaries, in an attempt to build lasting solutions. We are humbled and excited to make new connections with tech influencers and Action for India’s wide network of professionals.”

The cohort which has started in the first week of April, will be conducted for four months till the end of July. It involves interaction with mentors, engaging webinars, a three-day capacity building boot-camp, a demo day and a host of other opportunities for scaling your social enterprise.

Prem Kumar Vislawath is among the 16 entrepreneurs chosen for the programme from across the country. Dinesh Koka, co-founder & CEO, Onward Assist (an advanced cancer prognostics platform) is another company from Hyderabad that made it to the programme in the healthtech category, while Trivikram Kumar Dogga, founder, XMACHINES (which provides autonomous mobile robots for precision agriculture and material handling) has been chosen in the agritech space from the city.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .