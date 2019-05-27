Marut Drones to help forest departments in surveillance

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based and T-Hub registered startup Marut Drones has initiated talks with State governments to deploy drones to carry out surveillance in the forests to monitor encroachments, terrain mapping, animal detection and for wildfire forecasting. Pilot studies could start in a month’s time in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

Prem Kumar Vislawath, founder and CEO, Marut Drones, told Telangana Today, “Forest health assessment is one of the applications we can cater to. We can also provide corridor mapping with identification of encroachments and canopy cover mapping. The outputs will be in the form of terrain modeling, geographic information system (GIS) base maps, quantitative analysis and thematic maps, as well as contour maps.”

He informed, “Talks are in progress with Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. Both these States are keen to deploy drones. We are also exploring opportunities to carry this out at Kaziranga National Park in Assam. The forest departments will give us a section of forests (around 100 hectares/25 acres) for surveillance as part of the pilot studies.”

A Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) system is used for generation of terrain mapping and cross- sections. Quad copters will be provided for aerial surveillance with an endurance of 25-38 minutes and high endurance fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for aerial surveillance with an endurance of 60 minutes in one battery. These UAVs could be used with visual, thermal and multi-spectral sensors for varied applications such as mapping and animal detection.

All these years, surveillance in the forests had been manual. Using drones technology, the surveillance activity can be faster and less cumbersome, Prem pointed out.