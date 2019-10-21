Maruti launches new campaign for Diwali

By | Published: 10:26 pm

Maruti Suzuki Arena encourages the entire nation to drive home their celebrations with ‘GharAayaTyohar’. The brand aims to uplift the market sentiment with its new festivals season-specific campaign ‘GharAayaTyohar’.

The new campaign is an interesting take on the preparation of festivals to instill positivity among all stakeholders of Maruti Suzuki.Commenting on the campaign, Shashank Srivastava, executive director-marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India said, “Festivals are a high point in life of people.

India is diverse, people are diverse and so are the festivals and the occasions to celebrate. Every festival is celebrated in its own beautiful way. However, a few things always remain common like celebration, happiness and bringing home a Maruti Suzuki.”

Maruti Suzuki is proud to be an intrinsic part millions of lives from every age group and finds a natural place in their most joyous celebrations during festivals. And this festive season is like no other, Maruti Suzuki is celebrating the season with a promise to be the most reliable partner for the journey.

