Maruti Suzuki unveils XL6 in Hyderabad

Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: Maruti Suzuki Nexa’s new premium MPV, XL6, was unveiled by Maruti Suzuki car dealer Varun Motors here on Thursday.

Neredmet corporator, K Sreedevi, Safilguda corporator B Parashuram Reddy, Car Loans Head (AP & TS), Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dibu Chandran and Sundaram Finance AS Rao Nagar branch manager Ravi Kumar unveiled the XL6 at Nexa Vayupuri showroom in the presence of S Cecil, General Manager, Varun Motors, T Vishnukanth and others, according to a press release.

“There is a considerable increase in the demand for premium MPVs owing to the ever-evolving customer needs, Cecil said.

The XL6 strikes a perfect balance of style, space, comfort, performance and safety, the press release said.

