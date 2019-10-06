Maruti Suzuki’s stylish mini SUV S-Presso launched at Saboo RKS

By | Published: 7:47 pm 8:03 pm

With its unique bold stance and posture bundled with spacious and exciting interiors, Maruti Suzuki’s latest offering – mini SUV S-Presso was launched in the city by Md Mohamood Ali, Minister of Home, Prisons and Fire Services.

Vinay Saboo, CMD, Saboo RKS, Tanay Saboo, Pramod and NK Patel, directors at Saboo RKS Arena showroom, Somajiguda, were also present on the occasion.

S-Presso is Maruti Suzuki’s indigenously conceived, designed and developed vehicle that is made for India as well as the world, a press release said. Built on Maruti Suzuki’s Arena philosophies of advanced technology and new-age designs, it is poised to appeal to individuals who want to lead an exciting life.

The name S-Presso is inspired from the universally favourite coffee drink – Espresso, which stands out for its strong, robust and bold characteristics. It epitomises youthfulness, vitality and energy, which resonates with its target audience’s lifestyle as well.

