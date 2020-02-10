Maruti to showcase coupe style electric concept at Auto Expo

By | Published: 4:33 pm

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said it will showcase a coupe style electric concept during the Auto Expo next month. Conceptualised and designed in India for the aspirational youth – Futuro-e, is a design study for next generation mobility solutions, MSI said in a statement.

Concept Futuro-e demonstrates a bold new global design language for the popular utility vehicle segment, it added. “Offering a sneak peek into future of design, Concept Futuro-e represents Maruti Suzuki’s vision for the Indian automobile market,” MSI Senior Executive Director (Engineering) CV Raman said.

Pegged as an Indian car with global sensibilities, Concept Futuro-e takes into consideration the evolving desires of country’s aspirational youth, he added. “The design is a fascinating fusion of a coupe with a SUV. It is a significant departure from the mainstream SUV architecture and is expected to raise the design bar of utility vehicles in India,” Raman said.