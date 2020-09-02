Marut’s IoT platform to help GHMC streamline fumigation

With the help of the platform, GHMC chief entomologist, additional commissioner sanitation and commissioner can monitor entire fumigation operations from their offices.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Marut Drones has come out with an IoT (internet of things)-based fumigation productivity enhancement solution for GHMC under T-MEDS initiative. The IoT device will help track the location and productivity of the fumigation machines accurately. As of now, 74 machines fitted with the IoT devices have been deployed in six zones, on a pilot basis.

Prem Kumar Vislawath, founder and CEO, Marut Drones, told Telangana Today, “The dashboard shows at a glance the GHMC fumigation operations and performance for each ward, division, circle and zone. The platform also allows efficient citizen grievance handling and transparency in field operations.”

Further, the ‘Live Tracking’ page gets the real-time data of fumigation equipment while the ‘History’ page shows the fumigation done in the selected date range. One can also track the speed and ignition information of the selected vehicle for the current day. The summary report has the vehicle number, operator name, distance, productivity, and consumption (petrol and diesel) details of the fogging machines.

GHMC chief entomologist Dr A Rambabu said, “Of the 64 vehicle-mounted and 305 portable fogging machines, we are using the IoT devices for 60 vehicle-mounted and 14 portable fogging machines on a pilot basis with a target to cover 9,501 kms each week. We have trained the operators and a nodal officer has been assigned for each machine to ensure accountability. We want to improve productivity and if the outcome of the pilot is good, the technology can be deployed for all the machines.”

Marut Drones has also developed a mobile app for operators, supervisors and other officials, where the dashboard gives an overview of the ongoing fumigation operations and allows live tracking of all vehicle-mounted fogging machines and portable fogging machines. In addition to providing real-time information on batteries and chemical usage, the app gives notification alerts on any sort of tampering, thus preventing any room for malpractices, added Vislawath.

