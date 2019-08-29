Marvel to feature homosexual character in The Eternals

By | Published: 4:34 pm 5:30 pm

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is expanding and that includes revealing one of its characters as gay. Marvel recently confirmed that Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie will no longer be the only queer superhero in the MCU. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased that an openly gay character will appear in the highly-anticipated film The Eternals, reported People.

Feige confirmed that a character in The Eternals will be homosexual, making him the first with an LGBTQ storyline in the MCU. “He’s married, he’s got a family and that is just part of who he is,” Feige told Good Morning America. It’s unclear as to which character Feige is referring to, although there are several possibilities among the star-studded cast, who appear as an immortal alien race sent to Earth by the Celestials to protect humankind from the Deviants. The upcoming superhero flick already has the most diverse cast of any Marvel film ever.