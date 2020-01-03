Marvel may take time to become inclusive 

By | Published: 6:19 pm

Kevin Feige may have confirmed that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will be getting its first transgender superhero but the Marvel Studios has said there is no definite timeline for that.During a Q&A at the New York Film Academy, a fan had asked Feige about whether the studio plans to introduce LGBTQ characters into the MCU, “specifically the trans characters”.

To this, the Marvel Studios president had replied, “Yes, absolutely, yes… And very soon. In a movie that we’re shooting right now.” But sources in the company clarified to Variety that Feige only confirmed the first part of the comments that a trans character will appear in the MCU in future, but he did not give a time period.

Though Feige did not reveal the name of the project that will introduce a LGBTQ character, fans speculate that he may have been referring to The Eternals.The film, which will feature an ensemble cast of Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington and others, is set to unveil a gay superhero in the MCU.

Marvel Studios has been making efforts to incorporate more diversity in its films after the success of Black Panther, which featured a virtually all-black cast, and its first woman-fronted superhero movie Captain Marvel.

Avengers: Endgame, which became the highest grossing movie of all-time, had featured the MCU’s first gay character, a cameo by director Joe Russo.In 2020, the studio has two releases — Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow and The Eternals — which have been helmed by women directors.