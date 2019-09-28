Marvel, Sony to reunite for one more Spider-Man film 

By | Published: 6:15 pm

In a shocker, Disney/Marvel and Sony have struck a deal to bring out a third Spider-Man film together after a very public divorce over a month ago. The new project is scheduled for a July 16, 2021, with Jon Watts in negotiations to return as director.

Watts directed Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, with Tom Holland as the web slinger.The two studios were engaged in discussions to renew the deal that enabled the web slinger’s appearance in the money-minting Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Disney, which owns the Kevin Feige-led Marvel Studios, had demanded that it wanted to split future Spider-Man movies in a 50/50 co-financing arrangement, that also meant a 50/50 split in the profits.

In August, after Sony declined to agree on the new terms, Disney removed MCU head Feige and Marvel as producers of the future projects.Feige welcomed the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man back into the MCU, pointing out the future might hold more surprises as Sony continues to work on its “own Spidey-verse”.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it. ‘Spider-Man’ is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe.

He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold,” the Marvel head said.Also as part of the arrangement, Spider-Man will appear in a future Marvel movie.

Sony said it was pleased that a deal had been reached.”We have had a great collaboration over the last four years, and our mutual desire to continue was equal to that of the many fans. We are delighted to be moving forward together,” said Robert Lawson, chief communications officer for Sony Pictures Entertainment.