Marvel Universe keen on Keanu Reeves

Marvel honcho Kevin Feige has revealed the studio keeps in touch with Keanu Reeves and has often tried to get the actor on board one of their projects. Feige’s comments come weeks after reports started doing the rounds that Reeves, 54, may be a part of The Eternals, which Marvel Studios hopes to begin producing in the coming months. The studio head said though he could not say when and if the John Wick star will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe but the company is keen to collaborate with him.

Asked whether he had ever considered casting Reeves in the MCU, Feige told shared that Marvel tries to “talk to him for almost every film we make. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it,” the producer added.Over the years, the low-profile Reeves has kept resurfacing as a viral Internet sensation.