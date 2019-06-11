‘Marvel’s Avengers’ video game teaser out!

By | Published: 11:20 am

Washington D.C.: Marvel Games has finally teased its upcoming action-adventure video game ‘Marvel’s Avengers’. It comes with a cinematic storyline combined with single-player and co-operative gameplay. The video game, according to Entertainment Weekly, comes with a narrative that revolves around the Civil War comic book arc and gives you the luxury of customising your heroes.

The video game opens during what is referred to as “A-Day,” a day that marks the opening of the West Coast Avengers headquarters in San Francisco. “Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source,” the explanation of the teaser released by Marvel’s Avengers on YouTube read.

During this day, there’s an attempt to steal an elemental energy source which happens to be in the possession of the Avengers. This leads to a full-blown action between the Avengers and the bad guys. “The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes,” Marvel explains.

“It’s about losing what matters to you most and fighting to get it back,” Entertainment weekly quoted cohost Bill Rosemann, head of Marvel Games, as saying. Meanwhile, Marvel Cinematic Universe is all set to hit the big screens with its upcoming Tom Holland starrer ‘Spider-man: Far From Home’. The film revolves around Peter Parker in the aftermath of ‘Avengers: Endgame’.