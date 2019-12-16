‘Mary’ one of Prince Louis’ first words, says Kate Middleton

By | Published: 4:25 pm

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has revealed that a British television show inspired one of Prince Louis’ first words. Talking to the British TV cooking star Mary Berry in an upcoming television special ‘A Berry Royal Christmas’, the 37-year-old revealed that Louis frequently would say ‘Mary’ while watching the show.

“One of Louis’ first words was Mary because right at his height is all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf. And children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say ‘That’s Mary Berry,'” Kate said.

She added, “He would definitely recognise you if he saw you today.” On December 1, Kate Middleton and Prince William had announced coming together with the professional baker in the British television show to throw a party for those who work or volunteer for charities and other organisations that help the needy over Christmas.Louis, 1, and his siblings George, 6, and Charlotte, 4, will not appear in the special, reported sources.