Masks and sanitisers distributed to Hyderabad traffic cops

By | Published: 11:09 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police took up precautionary measures to ensure personal hygiene and protection of their personnel in view of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Anil Kumar, Traffic Additional Commissioner, distributed 2,500 hand sanitisers, 10,000 masks and 200 face shields to the police personnel from the traffic wing.

The sanitisers were recently donated by film director Harish Shankar and masks by Jeevan Prasad, a social activist. Apart from this, all traffic patrol vehicles and official vehicles were sanitised.

