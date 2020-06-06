Masks donated to Cyberabad police

By | Published: 9:25 pm

Hyderabad: Bangaru Laxman Charitable Trust and Vijaya Dental Hospital donated masks and sanitisers to Cyberabad police on Saturday.

The donation was made by Dr M Vijaya Lakshmi and Bangaru Shruthi who are associated with the Trust and Hospital to Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar. The material will be distributed to the police officers who are fighting the Covid-19 to keep people safe.

Awareness camp

Meanwhile, Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications (IRISET) observed World Environment Day by conducting awareness camp digitally.

A presentation highlighted the initiatives of institution on conservation of environment like cleanliness drives, mass tree plantations and banning of plastic usage.

Institute Director General SK Goel emphasised the need for solid waste management, efforts in harnessing the solar power and for 100 per cent energy efficient LED lighting.

