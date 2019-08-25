Masks for beedi workers soon, Harish Rao

By | Published: 11:48 pm

Siddipet: Former Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said he was planning to provide masks to all the beedi workers in Siddipet district to prevent inhalation of harmful material from tobacco while rolling beedis.

He said that many beedi workers were falling sick because they were in regular contact with tobacco. Asking them to wash their hands clean after work and before eating anything to protect themselves, Rao has called upon them to give utmost importance to health. He has further said that the masks will reduce the disease vulnerability by 75 to 80 per cent.

Addressing the District Beedi Workers Association meeting in Siddipet on Sunday, Harish Rao has said that beedi workers used to suffer a lot before Telangana was formed because no government initiated any efforts for their welfare. Saying that the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao has introduced Aasara pension for beedi workers, Rao has said that they were also planning to set up Ambika Durbar batthi industry in Siddipet soon so that many women would get better employment opportunities. Municipal Chairman, Kadavergu Rajanarsu, Beeding Workers Association, State President, Roop Singh and others were present.

