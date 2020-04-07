Masks for goats to protect from Coronavirus in Khammam

By | Published: 9:27 pm

Khammam: Even as the veterinary corona virologists are worried about a tiger contracting coronavirus in New York, a goatherd at Peruvancha village in Kallur mandal in the district has shown prudence in protecting goat herd from the virus.

He fastened face masks to his herd of goats as a precautionary measure. The goatherd called Kinnera Venkateswarlu who owns a herd of 20 goats has been using face masks he made using old cloth available at home.

Speaking to Telangana Today on Tuesday he informed that he came across a news telecast by a news channel on the possibility of cows contracting coronavirus and hence he started fastening the masks to his goats.

‘I started this immediately after lockdown was announced. I fasten the masks to all goats before we go out for grazing in the fields and remove the masks after returning home’ Venkateswarlu said.

