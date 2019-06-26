Masons asked to cooperate to achieve ODF status in Kothagudem

By | Published: 10:28 pm

Kothagudem: The district administration which has been racing against time to declare Bhadradri Kothagudem as open defecation free (ODF) district and has sought the cooperation of masons in the district.

Officials have asked masons to lend their support to achieve ODF status by July end. Towards this, the officials have asked the masons to temporarily stop other construction works they were engaged in and to give priority to construction of individual household latrines (IHLs) across the district.

Joint Collector K Venkateswarlu along with District Labour Officer Ananda Reddy, convened a meeting with the leaders of masons associations and explained them their role and importance of achieving ODF status within the given time frame.

Meanwhile, District Collector Rajat Kumar Saini directed officials to speed up construction of IHLs in the district by taking up a special drive as only 35 days were left to reach the target.

The Collector said as many as 35,000 household latrines were to be constructed, everyday at least 824 toilets must be built to reach the target. Machinery should be used to dig pits so that the works move fast.

He asked officials to conduct awareness programmes in villages to educate people on the importance of having toilets at their households. Those shying away from constructing toilets at their households should be counselled by police, revenue officials and panchayat secretaries, he said.

