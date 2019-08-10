Mason, RTC driver’s sons march into CAPF

By | Published: 1:00 am 1:03 am

Hyderabad: Overcoming financial constraints and enduring hardships, the son of a mason cracked the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) recruitment examination and is ready to don the uniform of the armed police force as an Assistant Commandant.

In fact, Srinivas Gonugunta of Hyderabad did not just crack the tough examination, but bagged the all India 78th rank as well. Inspired by the story of IPS officer Umesh Chandra, Srinivas, a resident of Karmanghat, decided to join the armed forces and serve the country. His idea took baby steps after completing under-graduation from a college in the city.

Srinivas could successfully crack the civil services preliminary examination, but failed to clear the Mains. He then appeared for the Combined Defence Services examination too, but in vain. All this could not deter his dream to join the armed forces. “My father is a mason and he toiled hard to bring me to this position. A couple of days before the CAPF examination, he was hospitalised. Despite several hardships, I managed to make it to the exam and clear it,” he said.

Srinivas, who wants to get into CISF and later join the civil services, said he was not confident of a good score in the written examination. “Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat helped me a lot. As I am from Telangana, I was asked about Naxalism in the State during the interview. I explained to the panel about the various initiatives of the government and particularly the ‘Mee Kosam’ project for Naxals in Adilabad initiated by Bhagwat. The panel was impressed with my answer and I scored well in the interview,” he said.

Another candidate, Veleti Sumanth Sharma, the son of an RTC bus conductor, bagged the all India 49th rank in the recruitment examination and also stood first in the State. A native of Siddipet, Sharma said he was looking to be coached for the CAPF interview when he came across a WhatsApp group maintained by Bhagwat.

“Bhagwat sir helped me prepare for the interview with material and probable questions. Despite his busy schedule, he used to help us,” said Sharma, who wants to join as an Assistant Commandant in CISF and plans to get through to the civil services.

