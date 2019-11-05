Mass house-warming ceremony in Siddipet on Wednesday

By | Published: 1:24 am

Siddipet: District Collector P Venkatrami Reddy on Monday instructed the officials concerned to make all arrangements for mass house-warming ceremony at R&R Colony (Rehabilitation and Resettlement Colony) at Kotchagutta Pally near Lingareddypally village of Siddipet Urban mandal.

Speaking to the officials during a visit to the colony, Reddy said the displaced persons under Ananthagiri Reservoir, which is being built as part of Kaleshwaram Project in Siddipet district, will be given 130 double bedroom houses. Finance Minister T Harish Rao will inaugurate the houses on November 6, the Collector said, adding that the State government has provided all the necessary facilities needed in the colony.

“Kotchagutta Pally R&R Colony is going to be the first R&R colony in the entire country,” Reddy said. Municipal Commissioner, Siddipet, K Srinivas Reddy, RWS, DE, Nagabushanam and other officials accompanied the Collector.

Later, in the evening, Venkatrami Reddy visited Tunki Bollaram R&R centre in Mulug mandal. The displaced from Tanedarpally, Bilampur, and Mamidyala villages under Kondapochamma Sagar reservoir will be accommodated at Tunki Bollaram R&R colony. Stating that the government undertook construction of 1,200 double-bedroom houses here, Reddy said that 200 houses will be handed over to displaced persons in the second week of November. He also instructed the officials to speed up the works of the remaining double bedroom houses so that they can be handed over to all the displaced soon.

