Mass Maharaj is done with the crap

By | Published: 9:11 pm

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja seems to have done with the “f*****g crap” as he says in the opening shot of the teaser — Disco Raja. After a long gap of one year, the actor is back in the business as his action thriller is awaiting release. After his movie Amar Akbar Anthony, flicks like Nela Ticket and Touch Chesi Chudu did not live up to the expectations of the audiences.

This VI Anand directorial has audiences and the hero pinning high hopes on the film. The storyline revolves around an unapproved medical project from the Indian Council of Medical Research is being pursued by a corporate giant for profits. And to execute the project, Ravi Teja is being hired as he can handle it well with no trace of information can be found about him.

Because he is an orphan with no records and no reports and has a zero risk for the company to back him. What is the project about? What are the challenges in dealing with it forms the crux.Although the basic plot has been revealed, the teaser tried to keep the curiosity alive with its thrill elements and visuals.

The production scale appears to be huge with good background music rendered by SS Thaman. The movie also has the mass side of Ravi Teja at the same time projecting his energy and auro. Hope the movie turns out to be good for his fans.

