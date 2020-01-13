Mass Maharaj shows off muscular body

By | Published: 9:50 pm 9:56 pm

It’s rare to catch the glimpse of Mass Maharaj Raviteja in a bulky posture where he rips off his shirt to show his muscular body. Now, one of his photos where the actor is seen lifting dumbbells is going viral on social media. The ‘Disco Raja’ looks all different now as his upcoming movie on the same title is doing rounds on social media. The teaser 2.0 has been released by the makers on Monday. The songs have caught the attention of movie buffs. It is common that Telugu fans get to see stars and directors who can’t just stop praising Ravi Teja’s energy on and off the screen.

Ravi Teja will don a different role as he tries a science fiction film for the first time, in his filmy career. Music composer SS Thaman is rendering music for Disco Raja. It features Nabha Natesh, Payal Rajput, and Tanya Hope as the leading ladies. Disco Raja is being produced by Ram Talluri under the banner of SRT Entertainments. Karthik Gattamneni is the cinematographer while Navin Nooli is editing the film.