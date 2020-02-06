Massive genome study unlocks secrets of how cancers form

By | Published: 6:12 pm

A massive, decade-long study sequencing the genomes of dozens of cancers has revealed the secrets of how tumours form and may pave the way for better and more targeted treatment.The Pan-Cancer Project brought together over 1,300 researchers globally to tackle the mammoth task of sequencing the genomes of 38 types of cancer in nearly 2,800 patients.

Their work produced a host of new discoveries from the number and location of so-called driver mutations that push cells to reproduce uncontrollably, to the surprising similarities between cancers found in different types of tissue.The results were published Thursday in nearly two dozen papers in ‘Nature and other Nature Research journals and represent the largest and most comprehensive study of whole cancer genomes ever.

“With the knowledge we have gained about the origins and evolution of tumours, we can develop new tools and therapies to detect cancer earlier, develop more targeted therapies and treat patients more successfully,” said Lincoln Stein, a member of the project steering committee, in a statement issued by the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research.

“The most striking finding is just how different one person’s cancer genome is from another person’s,” he said. The study found thousands of combinations of mutations in individual cancers, as well as over 80 processes that cause the mutations, some of them age-related and others inherited or linked to lifestyle factors such as smoking.