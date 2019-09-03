Massive inflows into Sri Ram Sagar Project

By | Published: 12:43 am

Nizamabad: Sri Ram Sagar Project, a lifeline for north Telangana districts, has been receiving heavy inflows from upstream Maharashtra since Sunday evening. Till Tuesday evening, the project received 7 tmcft while the total storage of water was put at 25.800 tmcft.

On Sunday evening, the project saw inflows of 5,500 cusecs, which increased to 9,870 cusecs by night. The inflows rose to 34,000 cusecs on Monday morning which further increased to 49,460 cusecs by Tuesday morning.

With the inflows continuing to rise, nearly 4,000 cusecs of water was released through Kakatiya Canal to fill tanks and for agricultural purposes, officials said. Initially, only 2,000 cusecs was released through the canal on Monday evening which gradually increased to 4,000 cusecs. On Tuesday afternoon, the water release was reduced to 2,000 cusecs and stopped by evening.

The project’s water level, on Sunday evening, was at 1063.60 ft while the storage was 18.158 tmc. It is now receiving inflows at the rate of 35,200 cusecs which, according to officials, is expected to continue for the next two to three days.

Nizamsagar Project

The Nizamsagar Project too received nearly a tmc from Pocharam project, after heavy rain in its catchment areas such as Gandhari, Lingampet, Tadwai and other mandals of Kamareddy district. The storage at Pocharam reached Full Reservoir Level and it is impounding 1.80 tmc of water. Inflows into Nizamsagar is put at 2,733 cusecs while the project’s storage reached 0.750 tmc.

