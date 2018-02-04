Massive influx into TRS, says Pocharam

By | Published: 10:43 pm

Kamareddy: State Agriculture Minister Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said on Sunday that TRS is a pro-poor and people’s party and that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is striving for their development, adding that the youth and other parties’ leaders are getting attracted to the TRS.

On Sunday, nearly 2,000 Congress party activists and leaders belonging to Banswada Assembly constituency joined the TRS party in the presence of Agriculture Minister Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, former ZPTC and Congress block level leader Kishore Yadav, former district library chairman T Srinivas Yadav and Durki PACCS chairman and minority leader Mohsin. Further, people from it Bommadevunipalli, Ankole, Hazipoor, Mailaram, Ankole Tanda, Ankole Camp, Nachupalli, Mailaram Tanda, Sangem, Lingapalli Tanda were also present.

Pocharam said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appreciated the the State government’s schemes and said that the Telangana government is issuing Rs 4,000 incentive to the Telangana farmers from the next Kharif season and distributes tamper proof patta passbooks to the farmers from May 15.

He said that the CM has decided to sanction an agro-processing unit to each Assembly constituency to increase farmers’ income. He said that the TRS government is implementing various government schemes to provide benefits to the people, even those not promised in TRS election manifesto.