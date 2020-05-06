Massive rush for travel passes in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Braving the scorching summer, scores of migrant workers desperate to return to their hometowns across the country are approaching police stations in the city to seek their help to reach their native places.

On Tuesday, several city police stations witnessed long queues of migrant workers waiting to register themselves with the police and obtain a travel pass or request for special trains to travel to their hometowns.

Though the city police have set up an online facility for Covid-19 lockdown ePass for other States through the link https://policeportal.tspolice.gov.in/Covid_Pass_reg.htm, a large number of migrant workers decided to approach police stations directly to submit travel forms.

At the Jubilee Hills Police station, migrant workers from Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand among other States were seen waiting for five to six hours to submit their travel applications.

Police officials said that once the application was approved, they would receive a message confirming their pass for travelling.

The migrant workers, even while appreciating what the State government was doing for them, said they were unable to stay here without any work and also because of the uncertainty on the lifting of the lockdown.

“So it is better to move to our hometowns,” a group of workers from Uttar Pradesh said.

The Shramik Special Trains too have sparked a surge in travel request from migrant workers.

TS cops issue 13,799 e-passes to migrants

The Telangana Police issued as many as 13,799 e-passes since Saturday to those who stuck in the State due to lockdown.

The police received 23,785 applications and police issued e-passes and helped stranded families and tourists to reach their hometown. The police collected details from the stranded people along with the registration number of their vehicles in which they were travelling before issuing passes to them.

Many families managed to secure a pass by submitting required information on link https://tsp.koopid.ai/epass. The pass was issued only after due verification of the details provided by the families.

Following overwhelming response from people, the e-pass dashboard of Telangana Police website crashed after it went live on Sunday. As a result, people could not avail the facility for a few hours.

