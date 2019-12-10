Master class dealing with antimicrobial resistance organised in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:34 pm

Hyderabad: As part of its multi-city initiative on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) that seeks to address the concern of the most significant threats to health and well-being of the population, BD, the medical technology company, organised a master class in Hyderabad.

The master class witnessed the participation of international speakers, healthcare experts and city’s leading microbiologists. The key topics deliberated were on the impact of AMR on patients and the impact of patient outcomes through improved diagnostic solutions.

Dr Patrick R Murray, VP-Scientific Affairs, BD Life Sciences said, “The rapidly growing problem of antimicrobial resistance must be addressed now. Only with the use of rapid, accurate diagnostic tests can physicians identify specifically the infecting organism and move from empiric therapy to appropriate directed therapy”.

AMR occurs when antimicrobials, the life-saving drugs, which are commonly used to treat infections, stop working as the organism becomes resistant to the drug. India carries one of the largest burdens of drug-resistant pathogens worldwide and it is one of the largest consumers of antibiotics worldwide, a press release said.

Dr. Iyer Ranganathan N, senior consultant microbiology and infectious diseases, Global Hospitals, said, “With the advancing of these bacteria and the number of infections attacking us, it is essential that we curb the issue of AMR as resistant infections spread easily among patients in health care facilities”.

Pavan Mocherla, Managing Director, BD-India/South Asia and others participated in the master class, the press release added.

