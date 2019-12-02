Master Jefferson holds an edge in Delhi feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:45 pm 6:22 pm

New Delhi: The S. Ali Khan-trained Master Jefferson holds an edge over rest of runners to win the Royal Western India Turf Club Cup 1400 metres a handicap for horses rated 80 and above the feature event of the races to be held on Tuesday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2 00 p.m.

SELECTIONS



1. Spartan X 1, Pearl 2, Hancock 3

2. Snow Bell 1, Ashwa Chicago 2, Vazirabad 3

3. Master Jefferson 1, Master Cristiano 2, Undisputed 3

4. Miss Bullet 1, Master Badal 2, Midlexess 3

5. Walk On Brave 1, Good Diamond 2, Ponty Rossa 3

6. Lovely Boy 1, Artaxias 2, Ashwa Vijeta 3

Day’s Best: Master Jefferson.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter