Master of poetry

By | Published: 12:35 am 3:29 pm

Creativity is the antithesis of a government servant. The two hardly go together. In fact, whatever touches of genius one has take leave on joining the sarkari service. However, Salahuddin Nayyer, seems to be an exception and refuse to fall in the rut. Not only did he manage to keep his wits together but sharpened them to produce moving verses while working in the Panchayati Raj Department in the combined Andhra Pradesh. And, after retirement, he is pursuing his passion with single-minded devotion.

A wizard in rhythmical creation of beauty in words, he has been creating ripples in adabi mehfils for half-a-century and more. His literary satchel includes 24 books of poetry, 14 books of prose and 60 edited works. This is not to speak of the books written on him by others. He also brings out Khushboo Ka Safar, the Urdu monthly literary magazine. Quite a voluminous body of work. But, at 84, Nayyer’s thirst for shayeri remains unsatiated.

Essential poetry is not the one we have read, but the one to which we return. One can browse through Nayyer’s verses again and again, each time discovering new facets and meanings. This is because he writes verses with passion. While he is adept at writing both nazm and ghazal, it is the latter that he has chosen to express himself.

A poet of consummate skill, Nayyer has written poetry of gul-o-bulbul (rose and nightingale), dilabar-o-raqeeb (beloved and rival) and saqi-o-jaam (wine pourer and goblet). His first book, Gule Taza, published in 1965 is full of romanticism and indicates the depth of his passion. Its Telugu translation named Nayyer Geetalu is published by Hindi Prachar Sabha, Madras. Sample these verses:

Ghabrao nahin pyaar ko ruswa na karoonga

Tum paas se guzro bhi to awaz na doonga

Ruswai ka ahsas hai tum ko agar itna

Main arze tamanna mein bhi mohtat rahoonga

But, as he grew in age and perception, Nayyer started grappling with real issues. His poetry, too, became sharp, philosophical and spiritual. His writings are particularly incisive when it comes to atrocities and injustice. “I have never written anything which I have not experienced or felt,” he remarks.

Though he was drawn to poetry right from his student days, it was in 1959 that he started writing earnestly when he got associated with the Urdu daily, Siasat, and looked after its literary section. “If I have grown to this stature today, it is all because of Abid Ali Khan and Jigar saheb,” admits Nayyer. In fact, his book Saiban (1998) pays rich tributes to the two stalwarts of Siasat and their contribution to Urdu journalism.

Even now, Nayyer is a big hit in mushairas and no concert can be thought of without his presence. Apart from India, he has participated in mushairas held at Jeddah, Riyadh, Doha and Kuwait. While his shayeri is moving, it has a different effect when he recites it in his inimitable style on stage. Nayyer doesn’t mince words while describing his feelings. Once, he created a flutter when he read out a ghazal in the presence of former Prime Minister, PV Narasimha Rao. The ghazal written in the wake of the Babari Masjid tragedy goes like this:

Hamare saamne qatil hai kya kiya jaye

Wo ab bhi zinate mehfil hai kya kiya jaye

Another of his poems titled Dhuktare Hindustan recited at a mushaira in Riyadh raised quite a few eyebrows. This 98-line poem captures in vivid detail the pain and anguish of victims of Gujarat riots. Nayyer is at his incisive best in giving voice to the trials and tribulations of families who suffered in the massacre. Even now his lament moves the reader to tears:

Khan ho tum mere bhai chale aao

Saudi main bahut tum ne kamaya hai

Bas ab aajao ghar apne, magar ab ghar khan hai

Qayamat hum pe tuti hai, hamara sab kumba jal gaya hai

Mere bhai tum in se ye bhi kehna

Meri behne tumhari bhi to behne theen

Meri maan kab meri maan thi

Meri maan madare Hindustan hi thi

Meri beti, meri beti kab thi

Meri beti bhi akhir dhuktare Hindustan hi thi

Tum in safak logon, haakiman-e-shahr se pucho

Ye Hindustan kis ka hai, tumhara ya hamara?

Nayyer has the rare distinction of reciting poetry in front of five Presidents of India – Dr Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy, Dr Zakir Hussain, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, Sardar Gyani Zail Singh and Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma. His works have won critical acclaim from the Urdu Academies of AP, UP, Bihar and West Bengal. He received the best Urdu poet awards from Telugu University and Sahitya Academy, Madras. He also bagged the coveted Karnama-e-Hayath (life-time achievement) award from the Andhra Pradesh Urdu Academy in 2004. After creation of the Telangana State, Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, honoured him with the Best Urdu Poet award in 2014.

Nayyer, however, doesn’t sit on laurels but continues to work. He is associated with a number of literary organisations. During his service he founded the Secretariat Urdu Association. Till 2009, he was associated with the Adabi Trust and conducted scores of mushairas in Hyderabad.

Does he have any other love? The answer is no. Nayyer lives in the world of sher-o-adab. He eats, drinks and sleeps shayeri. He is always lost in the book-lined study at his Mallepally residence. This, perhaps, is the secret of his lyrical prowess.