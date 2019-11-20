Master of Universe may score in Mysuru feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:04 am 7:16 pm

Mysuru: The Bipin V.S.-trained Master of Universe, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Wynad Plate 1200 metres, the feature event of the opening day’s winter races to be held here on Wednesday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2 00 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. Knigly Court 1, Next Level 2, Intense Command 3

2. At The Top 1, Star Lagoon 2, Mr Carson 3

3. Naval Wrestler 1, Donna Rossa 2, Celtic Mist 3

4. My Queen 1, Country’s Fame 2, King Star 3

5. Square The Circle 1, Latin Dance 2, Admiral Act 3

6. Master Of Universe 1, Contributor 2, Ice Dancer 3

7. Festive Star 1, Rich Tribute 2, Swiss Tigress 3

Day’s Best: Square The Circle.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

