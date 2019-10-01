Master plan for Medaram Jatara

By | Published: 10:52 pm

Hyderabad: To serve the needs of devotees for the next 10 years, the State government will prepare a master plan to develop basic infrastructure including roads, buildings and other amenities for the Samakka-Saralamma Jatara at Medaram. Besides ensuring environmental conservation, efforts will be made to provide self-employment opportunities for the tribals who provide their lands for the Jatara arrangements

Chief Secretary SK Joshi on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to prepare the master plan for the Jatara, taking into account various aspects such as sanitation, parking, security, transportation, water supply, electricity supply, traffic management and others issues.

“We need to ensure that the increasing rush and arrangements made in this regard do not cause any damage to the local environment. Plastic usage must be banned in a phased manner,” he said.

He was reviewing the arrangements for the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara scheduled to be held at Medaram from February 5 to 8 next year. The officials were instructed to make optimum use of funds allocated for the arrangements and avoid unnecessary expenditures by reusing certain equipment used during last year’s Jatara.

All works are to be completed by the end of December, he said. All the departments led by the Collector have been asked to submit their proposals for arrangements which will submitted to the Chief Minister for final approval.

Principal Secretary for Panchayat Raj Vikas Raj, Home Secretary Rajiv Trivedi, Tribal Welfare Secretary Benhur Mahesh Datt Ekka, Tribal Welfare Commissioner Christina Z Chongthu, Endowments Commissioner Anil Kumar, Director General of Fire Services Sanjay Kumar Jain, Mulugu Collector Narayana Reddy, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Shobha, and officials from various government departments attended the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter