Master Sewerage Plan for Hyderabad ready: KTR

By | Published: 11:42 pm 12:27 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad urban agglomeration will soon have a perfect underground sewerage system that will put an end to overflowing drains, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao said on Sunday. Shah Consultants had developed the Master Sewerage Plan, which would be implemented after the monsoon as digging up of roads during the rainy season would cause inconvenience to the citizens, he added.

Rama Rao, replying to the discussion on demands for grants for municipal administration, industries and commerce, and information technology in the Assembly here, said master plans of all cities were also prepared. “The government will also come up with an Integrated Township Policy for which a draft has already been chalked out, and once the Cabinet clears, it will be implemented. The idea is to create satellite townships to reduce pressure on core cities,” he said.

Replying to a question on Mission Bhagiratha in urban areas, he said Rs 800 crore had been allocated for supply of potable drinking water to every household in 38 towns surrounding Hyderabad. Listing out the steps initiated to ease traffic problems, he said the second phase of Metro, trams and elevated BRTS in crowded areas would reduce stress on other types of transports. The Minister further said the government was also considering handing over maintenance of 710 roads to private agencies.

He said asset mapping in towns and cities was taken up during Pattana Pragathi, which will be a continuous programme to create urban infrastructure. “We have handed over a checklist of 42 points to every town, and all the 141 towns and cities in the State must tick all the boxes,” he said.

Describing Hyderabad as the economic engine of Telangana, the Minister said the government would be spending Rs 50,000 crore in five years to make it a world-class city. He said drinking water would be provided in the peripheral areas of the city at a cost of Rs 1,700 crore.

Political stability



Attributing the steady flow of investments in industry, commerce and IT to the political stability in the State, Rama Rao said law and order and peace in the State also contributed to the growth.

He said completion of major irrigation projects would help irrigate 1 crore acres of land, and this would lead to the encouragement of food processing industries. “Telangana will have green, pink, white and blue revolutions. We will soon have a food processing policy to benefit from the agriculture growth,” he said.

He said the IT sector had witnessed a 16.89 per cent growth, providing direct employment to over 6 lakh and indirect employment to 10 lakh. He said Warangal Mega Textile Park and the proposed pharma cluster in Hyderabad would bring in more investments. “However, an MP recently complained to the Centre about the pharma cluster. We assure that no one would know that there is a pharmacy cluster working there since it will be that advanced,” he said. Stating that bringing in a legislation to limit only locals may not be helpful, he said: “Instead, the local youth will be imparted with necessary skills.”

Mining policy



He said the income from sand mining had touched Rs 3,000 crore from a mere Rs 39 crore in undivided Andhra Pradesh. The government would bring in a new mining policy to increase revenue from other minerals too.

Demands for grants for Industries and Commerce (Rs 1,625.34 crore), IT and Communications (Rs 28.08 crore) and Municipal Administration and Urban Development (Rs 12,282.35 crore) were later cleared by the House.

