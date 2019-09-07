Of mastering internal triggers and more

By | Published: 12:42 am 8:41 pm

What would life look like if we followed through on our intentions?

A former Stanford lecturer and behavioural designer, Nir Eyal spent over a decade researching the psychology behind habit-forming products. The result was his international bestseller, Hooked.

Now, the man who identified the habit has delivered the cure in Indistractable – How to Control your Attention and Choose Your Life, a Bloomsbury publication.

The Israeli author describes how to manage the discomfort that drives distraction and explains why solving the problem is not as simple as swearing off your devices. With a four-step, research-backed model, Indistractable lays bare the secret to getting the best out of technology, without letting it get the best of you.

Among the chapters are ‘Master Internal Triggers’, ‘Make Time for Traction’, ‘Hack back External Triggers’, ‘Prevent Distraction with Pats’, ‘How to Make Your Workplace Indistractable’, ‘How to Raise Indistractable Children’ and ‘How to Have Indistractable Relationships’.

“Empowering and optimistic, this is the book that will allow you to control your time and attention – and live the life you really want,” the publisher said in a statement.

Eyal has taught courses on applied consumer psychology at the Stanford Graduate School of Business and the Hasso Plattner Institute of Design, and is a frequent speaker at industry conferences and Fortune 500 companies. His writing on technology, psychology and business appears in the Harvard Business Review, The Atlantic, TechCrunch and Psychology Today.